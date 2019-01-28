REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a college student in Redondo Beach.

Angelina Pinedo, a student at San Francisco State, was walking with her sister when she was killed Saturday evening at Aviation Boulevard and Grant Avenue.

Police say they located a car that matched an eyewitness description Sunday morning in a residential area a short distance away from the scene of the collision.

On Monday afternoon, investigators arrested Leila Gonzalez, of Bell, who police say admitted that she was driving the car that killed Pinedo.

Family members said Pinedo’s father was killed by a hit-and-run driver when she was just 2 years old, and her mother died a few years later.

Martha Pinedo-Torres, the victim’s sister, told reporters that Angelina had “the most amazing soul.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she would be here telling me to forgive that person (who hit her),” she said.

Gonzalez was booked into the Redondo Beach jail on a felony hit-and-run charge, with bail set at $50,000.

She’s due back in court Jan. 30.