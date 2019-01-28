LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Visitors arriving at LAX this week will have no doubt that they have arrived in Rams country with Randy’s Donuts undergoing a Rams-themed makeover.

The iconic sign, which is visible to all air passengers as they land and as they leave Los Angeles International Airport via the 405 Freeway, is being painted Rams gold as the team prepares to face off with the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl.

The doughnut shop’s building was also painted bright, Rams blue with the Rams logo, along with the Randy’s Donuts mascot. The makeover was done in partnership with Nike, whose swoosh is painted alongside the Rams logo.

Los Angeles is no stranger to professional sports championships. The Lakers, of course, have 16 championships, and the Dodgers just made its second appearance in a row at the World Series in October.

But the iconic donut — usually brown and seen in countless movies and TV shows over the years — has not received such a makeover for any other major event. It’s been covered before – but never painted. When the makeover is finished, the sign that usually says Randy’s Donuts will say “Ram’s Donuts.”

The Super Bowl airs Sunday on CBS.