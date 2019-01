HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A vehicle involved in crash at the end of a police chase burst into flames on the northbound 101 Freeway in the Hollywood area Monday night.

All northbound lanes were closed near Melrose Avenue as crews worked to clear the scene. Sky9 was over the crash where traffic was backed up for miles.

PURSUIT – CRASH & FIRE!! Suspect in custody a dangerous suspect in a stolen car doing burglaries and had stole a gun. @KCBSKCALDesk fire now out delays on the N 101 at Melrose. pic.twitter.com/nVxUZxlXXh — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) January 29, 2019

The suspect, who was possibly armed, was taken into custody around 7:20 p.m.

