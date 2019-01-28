WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — Katie Hill (D-Calif.) was just elected to Congress but the representative serving California’s 25th congressional district is already moving up.

Hill was one of five Democratic freshmen given a seat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee where Democrats launch investigations into the Trump Administration.

Another local representative, Harley Rouda (D-Calif.), whose 48th congressional district covers parts of Orange County, was also placed on the panel.

The other freshmen are Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Hill defeated incumbent Republican Steve Knight, who had held the office since 2014.

Hill’s district covers part of northern Los Angeles County and part of eastern Ventura County.