WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — Katie Hill (D-Calif.) was just elected to Congress but the representative serving California’s 25th congressional district is already moving up.

SANTA CLARITA, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Democratic Congressional candidate Katie Hill speaks to supporters at her election night party in California’s 25th Congressional district on November 6, 2018 in Santa Clarita, California. Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Knight is competing against Hill for his seat in the district in a very close race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hill was one of five Democratic freshmen given a seat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee where Democrats launch investigations into the Trump Administration.

Another local representative, Harley Rouda (D-Calif.), whose 48th congressional district covers parts of Orange County, was also placed on the panel.

The other freshmen are Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Hill defeated incumbent Republican Steve Knight, who had held the office since 2014.

Hill’s district covers part of northern Los Angeles County and part of eastern Ventura County.

