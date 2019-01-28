LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All season, Pico Rivera resident Danny Enriquez has been going to Rams games with his buddy Julio Mancilla, who is a season ticket holder. Enriquez now gets to return the favor after winning tickets to the Super Bowl at the send-off rally at the new stadium in Inglewood.

“I feel like a rock star right now,” Enriquez says. He and Mancilla were among the thousands of Rams fans who rallied to send off their team in style Sunday.

The two men are super fans. Mancilla has the Rams logo carved into the back of his hair and hasn’t washed his Goff jersey since the preseason, while Enriquez had a jersey custom made even before the season started with a bold prediction – it says “Super Bowl Bound.”

Enriquez won the tickets in a raffle at the raucous rally. He is taking Mancilla, a season ticket holder, who brought Enriquez along to games all season.

“I’m still speechless cause, uh, we’re driving down here and we weren’t talking to each other and I’m like, I go, ‘do you feel the same?’” Enriquez says. “I feel, it’s kinda like a dream but yet, it’s really happening. I’m just on a high and I’m glad to be here.”

The Los Angeles Rams face off with the New England Patriots at this Super Bowl this Sunday. The game airs on CBS.