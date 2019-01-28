LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — A deputy-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore has left one man hospitalized. It started with 911 calls coming in of a man walking around with a gun.

Riverside County sheriffs say they got several calls around 10:30 Monday morning from neighbors as well as an animal control officer saying there was a man walking near Raven Drive in Lake Elsinore, carrying a gun.

When officers tried to stop the suspect he ran through the neighborhood, into the side yard of a home.

Neighbors had their cell phones rolling as they watched in shock as deputies opened fire on the man

“It sounds like fireworks,” said Breyon Johnson.

“I think it was like 10 or 12 gunshots. It was a lot,” said Stephenie Johnson.

“We believed there was a threat to public safety in the immediate area. We responded with officers from our Lake Elsinore Police Department,” said Chris Willison, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say it could be the same suspect who prompted a barricade situation Friday night just a couple blocks away. But they’re still working to identify the suspect.

Neighbors said that they are shaken up.

“My sister locked the door and she didn’t come out. She didn’t know anything. She heard the ambulance and everything. That’s all,” said Rosie.

Three deputies were involved in the shooting. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured in the shooting.