CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A horse named Tex is recovering Monday after being rescued from a Calabasas creek.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Malibu Search and rescue team was called in to help Tex after he fell into a creek near Cold Canyon Road and Mulholland Highway Sunday afternoon.

The team made multiple attempts to pull Tex out of the creek, which had a healthy flow following the major storms that dumped several inches of rain on Southern California earlier this month.

The three-hour rescue operation was finally successful with the help of a rope-and-pulley system attached to a nearby tree, and plenty of manpower.

Tex, who was sedated several times during the rescue, was able to walk away on his own legs and will undergo evaluation by a veterinarian.