BREA (CBSLA) — After a campaign of more than a year to change the name of an Orange County elementary school, Monday night the Brea Olinda Unified School District voted to keep the name.

The board voted 4 to 1 in favor of William E. Fanning Elementary School.

Some parents made a push to change the name because they say the namesake and former school superintendent had ties to the KKK. But many others including Fanning’s grandson said the documentation cited by opponents is unfounded.

“It’s been a very complicated eight years for our family and we really appreciate the outcome,” said William Fanning.

The name will slightly be revised to align with the school’s focus. It will be called Fanning Academy of Science and Technology.