LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles International Airport set a new all-time record for passenger traffic in 2018 with 87.5 million travelers, Los Angeles World Airports announced Monday.

“From our museums to the mountains, and Silicon Beach to Sunset Boulevard — Los Angeles is a global crossroads and a place where everyone is welcome,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “Another record year of travel at LAX is the latest reminder that our city continues to reach new heights.”

The number of travelers passing through LAX increased 3.52 percent over 2017.

A record number of international passengers flew into and out of LAX in 2018 — a total of 26 million international travelers last year.

“LAX’s amazing success is due in large part to the continuing investment Los Angeles is making in modernizing our airport and improving the passenger experience. As more terminals are renovated, and the new people-mover opens, our success and popularity as a destination will only increase,” said Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino, chair of the Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee.

