ROLLING HILLS ESTATES (CBSLA) — A stolen truck suspect being chased by LA County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday didn’t make it easy on his pursuers.

The suspect worked his way out of two PIT maneuvers, drove recklessly, stopped at one point when cornered and began moving again after police got out of their vehicles with guns drawn.

The chase continued and it only stopped when the suspect crashed into the back of another vehicle at a red light.

The chase started in the Huntington Park area around 8:30 p.m. and ended in Rolling Hills Estates around 9:30 p.m.

CBS2’s Laurie Perez reported from the scene where broken glass and car parts littered the road at Hawthorne and Palos Verdes Drive North.

Sky9 was overhead and watched as the driver in the stolen F-150 blew through stop lights and often exceeded 70 mph on side streets.

In Redondo Beach, officials attempted their first PIT maneuver in a parking lot. He stopped, they stopped and it all appeared to be over. Officers got out with guns drawn and the suspect took off again.

From there, he proceeded to Rolling Hills Estates where he rear-ended another vehicle at a high speed. He spun that car around. The occupants of that vehicle are not to be believed to have been hurt.

Moments later, authorities attempted another PIT. After successfully boxing him in, a team of officers broke the driver’s side window and pulled the suspect out.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Perez said the road was reopened quickly but every time a vehicle drove by, she could hear the vehicles crunching on broken glass and small car parts.