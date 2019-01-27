  • KCAL9On Air

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA)  —  Police continued their hunt Sunday for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 21-year-old college student in Redondo Beach.

In Rosemead, the family of Angelina Pinedo mourned their loss, held a prayer vigil in her honor and asked the killer to come forward.

Pinedo — a student at San Francisco State — was walking with her sister when she was killed Saturday evening at Aviation Boulevard and Grant Avenue.

CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold spoke to the young woman’s devastated family.

“Last night her life was taken in a way Angelina did not deserve,” said sister Martha Pinedo.

Pinedo’s family says Angelina was at her sister, Michele’s place in Redondo Beach. The two had been at a going away party earlier in the evening — .they were on their way home to get Angelina’s bags so she could head back to school.

“Angelina spent every moment she possibly could with her family and friends, she was beloved by everyone who knew her,” said sister Martha Pinedo-Torres.

Pinedo grew up in Rosemead  — she was adopted by family members when her own father was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Angelina’s family says she wanted to be a social worker so she could help children.

“My baby sister had the most amazing soul. And I wouldn’t be surprised if she were here telling me to forgive that person,” said Martha.

Police say the suspect’s car is a black Audi Q5 with a partial plate of 7MB.

Pinedo’s family is asking for closure, they want whoever  killed their baby sister to come forward.

“Please, we’re just asking to give our family the peace we deserve. To give her the peace she deserves,” Martha said.

