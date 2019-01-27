LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three people were recovering Sunday, a day after a violent crash ended with two people trapped inside an overturned car in Los Angeles.

Barbara Anderson was walking her two dogs in Huntington Beach when she witnessed the crash. It created a massive debris field Saturday after one car flipped and landed on some power lines.

“I heard a big crash and I looked over here and I saw all the electrical stuff sparking,” Anderson told CBS Los Angeles’ Jeff Nguyen.

The impact sent a second vehicle right at her.

“I see the car coming at me and I move to the right, and that car when right between my dog and myself,” she said.

That SUV ended up punching a hole right through an adjacent wall.

Another area resident, Omar Espinosa, says he was in his living room around 5:30 p.m. when the crash unfolded.

“Suddenly there was a very loud noise and then shaking,” said the 87-year-old Espinosa.

The crash caused a power outage in the area, and three people were taken to a trauma center after firefighters pulled them from the wrecks.

Police said the accident remains under investigation.