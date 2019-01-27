LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Here’s a complete list of the winners at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented Sunday evening at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

It was a huge night for Glenn Close, the cast of “Black Panther” on the large screen and “This is Us” on the small screen.

But the big winner was TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” that won for their two leads as well as the show’s ensemble.

“Will & Grace” star Megan Mullalley hosted. Alan Alda of TV’s “MASH” fame was given SAG’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

FILM

Actress: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Ensemble: “Black Panther”

Actress in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Stunt Ensemble: “Black Panther”

TELEVISION

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Comedy series ensemble: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Actress in a drama series: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Drama series ensemble: “This Is Us”

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

TV Stunt Ensemble: “GLOW”

