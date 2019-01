GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot in a car in Glendale early Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened around 4 a.m.

The man was found conscious on a median in the area of Brand Blvd. and San Fernando Rd. He was rushed to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear if the man was driving when he was shot.

Police did not have a suspect description at the time of this report.