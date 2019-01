CARSON (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police commander is is under investigation after an unmarked police car was found crashed and abandoned in Carson.

Sources tell the L.A. Times the commander being investigated is Jeff Nolte.

The unmarked vehicle was found abandoned near Avalon Blvd. early Friday morning.

The LAPD has taken over the investigation. Investigators say they don’t believe anyone else was involved.

The commander has been placed on home duty.