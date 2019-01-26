HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A vigil was being held Saturday evening for a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Hawthorne.

Tyrone Tucker Junior, 32, was shot Friday night and later died from his wounds.

He leaves behind a four-year-old daughter, wife and a large family that’s heartbroken by their loss.

His wife says he was going to school to become a plumber while working in construction to provide for his family.

The shooting happened at the corner of South Prairie Avenue and 130th Street in Hawthorne.

His wife said he had been hanging out with some friends after getting off work.

Police say that a group of men were standing at the corner when bullets flew.

At this point it’s unclear what sparked the shooting.

Tucker’s family says he had no gang affiliation.

They don’t want revenge.

They’re making a plea to the community for tips. But they spoke directly to the killer earlier.

“Turn yourself in. You took somebody’s father away. And a good man. And a good person. Turn yourself in. Do the right thing. He didn’t deserve this. And all this pain and hurt,” said the victim’s wife Candi.

There are a series of security cameras at the corner but the police department wasn’t saying if the cameras captured anything that would help the investigation