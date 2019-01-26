NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — At least two people were killed and four others injured Saturday in a two-vehicle collision near the CSUN campus.

Witnesses described the crash to CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo as “horrific.”

Four people were riding in a white car that was completely mangled. She spoke to a man who said the four people were his friends.

He said the four were supposed to meet him for dinner and when they didn’t show up he checked their location services and realized they were at Parthenia and Encino.

Police told Fajardo the four people in that vehicle all survived the impact of the crash and were transported to a nearby hospital. Two of the four are in critical condition, Fajardo reported. The other two are in serious condition.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle — a sports coupe — were both killed. The passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe the driver of the sports coupe was speeding and lost control of his vehicle.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate people out of both cars.

“I live across the street here,” said witness Tom Barker, “and I heard the car coming down, and he was flying, it was going really fast. Then all of a sudden, I heard his lose control and he spun, and I could hear his racing his engine trying to correct himself. And when he turned he was facing the other direction and the white car hit him from behind and pushed him over into the fence.”