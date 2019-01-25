LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 30-year-old man wanted on child sexual abuse charges was captured early Friday morning.

Christopher Espinoza was taken into custody at 12:30 a.m. in the Lakewood area by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Human Trafficking Unit.

Espinoza is facing charges of lewd acts with a minor and production of child pornography, the sheriff’s department said.

He was known to spend time in Bellflower, around Lakewood Boulevard, south of the 105 Freeway and travel via a skateboard.

The details regarding the charges he faces were not immediately confirmed.