(CBSLA) — A 10-year-old Kentucky boy says he can prove one of the most controversial claims in sports history: that Tom Brady is a cheater.

As Brady’s New England Patriots prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Ace Davis entered his school science fair with a project on the quarterback’s “Deflategate” controversy.

“I hate Tom Brady,” Davis told NFL Draft Diamonds this week. “He’s been accused of cheating before. I want him to be caught.”

Ace’s father Christopher Davis posted pictures of his son’s science fair project on Facebook, where they went viral.

“He’s not a big fan of school,” the elder Davis told CBS News. “It was just an attempt to get him interested and excited.”

Ace set out to prove his hypothesis by throwing footballs inflated at different levels, hoping to find “that the underinflated footballs provide a competitive advantage in a game,” he wrote. Davis found that the least-inflated ball traveled the farthest distance.

Ace’s conclusion notes that history is on his side: “The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring footballs, thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft picks. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater.”

Davis’s project impressed his teachers at Millcreek Elementary in Lexington, Kentucky so much that he won the science fair and will compete at the district level.

Ace’s favorite NFL team, by the way, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

