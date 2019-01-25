ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in Tuesday’s bizarre road rage incident which saw a man jump on the victim’s hood and repeatedly punch her windshield until it cracked.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joshua Robert Dalton of Anaheim.

Officials said Dalton was arrested Friday afternoon around 1:30 — without incident — near his residence.

Dalton was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility for felony vandalism. He is being held on a $20,000 bail.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 2:45, the 34-year-old victim told CBS2/KCAL9 that she was driving near State College Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue with a friend in the passenger seat and her two daughters, 12 and 13, in the back.

One of her daughter’s caught the incident on cellphone video.

The driver of a Jeep Liberty, believed to be Dalton, got out, jumped on her hood and hit her windshield until it cracked. The suspect then got back into his car and left the area.

Veneranda Valencia told KCAL9’s Stacey Butler she was frightened by the incident. She didn’t want her face shown on camera, but she said, “I’m traumatized that he’s going to come back.”

Valencia said the suspect had been following her and she had no idea why and had never seen him before in her life.

Police said damage to the windshield was estimated at $1,200.