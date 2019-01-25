TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA) – Actress-model Kim Porter, who was found unresponsive at her Toluca Lake home in November, died of a form of pneumonia, and the death has been certified as natural, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced Friday.

The 47-year-old Porter, who had three children with rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, died about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 10300 block of Woodbridge Street.

An autopsy was performed the following day, but the cause of death had been deferred by the coroner’s office, pending further investigation.

“It was later determined Porter died from lobar pneumonia,” according to a coroner’s statement. “The manner of death was certified as natural.”

According to media reports, Porter had been experiencing flu-like symptoms and had been visited at her home on Nov. 12 by a doctor who prescribed antibiotics and IV fluids.

