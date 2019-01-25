HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Canter family — longtime proprietors of one of LA’s most famous eateries — announced this evening that family patriarch and “beloved” owner Alan Canter has died.

Canter was 82.

The family wrote, “He kept his family legacy alive and built an LA landmark. He worked 18 hour days, and took pride in hand-cutting each fruit cup. He taught his children how to run this business just as his father taught him. We are deeply saddened by this loss.”

In 1999, the LA Times referred to the deli as “the soul of Fairfax Avenue.” In 2017, the LA Daily News was no less effusive calling it “LA’s kibitz spot for 75 years.” In 2010, LA Magazine said Canter’s served LA’s favorite sandwiches.

Alan Canter’s father and seven uncles founded the original Canter’s Deli in 1931 in Boyle Heights.

Canter’s Deli is currently located at 419 N. Fairfax Avenue.

The family will hold a memorial, Monday, January 28, at 12:30 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park (5950 Forest Lawn Drive, 90068).