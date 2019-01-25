LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LA County DA’s office announced Friday that they are charging a Norwalk man with child abuse after a 4-year-old accidentally shot his mother with a shotgun.

Brandon Gilbert Ambriz, 24, faces four counts of child abuse and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The case includes allegations that Ambriz was convicted of two burglaries, carrying a concealed dagger and accessory after the fact between 2013 and 2017.

Arraignment was scheduled for Friday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Bellflower Branch.

The DA alleges Ambriz left the shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle that routinely transported children.

On Wednesday, the 4-year-old shot his mother while she was in the driver’s seat and he was in the back. Three other children in the vehicle were not injured, the DA added.

If convicted on all charges, Ambriz faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 25 years in state prison.

His bail was set at $575,000.