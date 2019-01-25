LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Hockey League announced on Friday that the Los Angeles Kings will play the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Stadium Series at the United States Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Feb. 15, 2020.

The Kings will be participating in their third regular season outdoor game. Previously, the Kings hosted the Anaheim Ducks at Dodger Stadium in 2014 and visited the San Jose Sharks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in 2015.

“It’s exciting for sure,” Kings defenseman Drew Doughty told NHL.com. “I don’t know a lot about the Air Force and so I’m excited to maybe go in there early and experience it. Playing in the game will be really cool. Might be hard with the altitude and Colorado’s a good team so it’s going to be a good matchup. Always excited for outdoor games.”

The Sharks are hosting NHL All-Star Weekend at SAP Center in San Jose which begins tonight with the skills competition.

Doughty will be participating in the most accurate shooter competition. Ducks goalie John Gibson will be participating in the save streak competition.