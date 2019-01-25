(CBS Philly/CBSLA) — A new study should serve as a warning to fans of fried chicken: the delicacy is linked to a risk of early death.

A new study done on postmenopausal women in the United States found women who enjoyed fried chicken at least once a day had a 13% higher risk of death from any cause.

Meanwhile, women who ate fried fish or shellfish (shrimp and oysters) each day saw a 7% greater risk of dying early.

Researchers saw a correlation between fried food and death from heart disease, but didn’t find a link between fried food and cancer.

Previous studies have also linked increased intake of fried food to heart disease as well as type-2 diabetes.

The study notes that up to a third of Americans eat fast food every day.