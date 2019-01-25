EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking Friday for any more possible victims of a former church volunteer and El Monte high school camp supervisor charged with inappropriately touching teenage boys.

Matthew Alejos, 27, was arrested in November and charged with six counts of committing lewd acts upon a minor, oral copulation and annoying and molesting a minor with a prior. But detectives believe he may have more victims because of his history of working with children.

Alejos was a volunteer with the young adult ministry at the Calvary Chapel Church of South El Monte since 2013, up until the time of his arrest. He had also been working as a camp supervisor with the El Monte Union High School District since May 2011. When Alejos was arrested, he was assigned to the Rosemead Adult School, but was previously assigned to El Monte High School and Rosemead High School.

Detectives say during his time as a volunteer and a security officer, Alejos would befriend young boys, gain their trust, then have inappropriate contact with them.

Authorities believe he had access to numerous children over the last five years at the church and during his employment with the school district.

Anyone with information about Alejos, or who believes they may have been a victims, can contact the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Special Victim’s Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or send an email to specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.