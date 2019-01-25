COMPTON (CBSLA) — One person is dead and two wounded in a shooting outside a Compton church Friday afternoon.

Authorities told CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Rachel Kim that a fight broke out during a funeral around 1 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Baptist Church located in the 1900 block of East Compton Road.

The fight apparently escalated inside the church. Once outside, witnesses said “multiple” people were fighting when one unidentified suspect took out a gun and began shooting.

Kim spoke to Lt. Derrick Alfred, a detective with the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

Alfred said one man was declared dead at the scene. The other two victims were transported to the hospital and were listed in stable condition.

“We don’t know a whole lot about the shooter,” Alfred said, “but we know it’s a male shooter, and that’s about all we can release at this time.”

By the time officials arrived, the detective said many witnesses had already left the scene. He’s hoping someone who was inside the church will be able to provide a lead on the suspect.

Officials said the gun was also not recovered.