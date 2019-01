'When I Had Been Great, I Lost So Much Joy': UCLA Gymnast Talks About Rediscovering Her Love For The SportKatelyn Ohashi's newfound popularity could be why UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion was recently packed with 10,000 fans, a 50 percent bigger audience than usual, as the women’s gymnastics team took on Arizona State.

Jared Goff's Hometown Bursting With Pride Over Rams QBResidents of Novato, California, Jared Goff's hometown, are rooting for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback, despite other team allegiances.

Are People In St. Louis Rooting For Or Against The Rams?Who are the people of St. Louis rooting for in the Super Bowl? The team that left them? Or the one that ended their hopes of a dynasty in the early 2000's?

Highland Park Rams Fan Wins Tickets, Trip To Super BowlTony Garabis was already in full fan regalia when he opened his door to find Rams legend Eric Dickerson.

Is Ronda Rousey Leaving WWE?Ronda Rousey, the former UFC megastar and current RAW Women’s Champion, may be leaving WWE after WrestleMania in April.

Report: Dodgers Sign Outfielder AJ Pollock To $55M DealPollock will help fill the void created by the loss of outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp.

Petition Demanding Rams-Saints Rematch Garners Hundreds Of Thousands Of SignaturesThe petition demanding NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell order a rematch next Sunday has received more than 628,000 signatures.

Bud Light Promises Free Beer To LA If Rams Win Super Bowl"As promised, we’re brewing up enough beer for the city that wins the Super Bowl," Anheuser-Busch has promised.

81-Year-Old Rams Fan Determined To Watch Her Team Win The Super Bowl In PersonFor Wallace, 81, it’s not enough that she saw her team win the NFC Championships Sunday in New Orleans. No, she needs to see them win a Super Bowl.

More People In LA Watched Patriots-Chiefs Than Rams-Saints2.1 million people in LA watched the Rams defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game while 2.5 million watched the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.