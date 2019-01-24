LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed free agent centerfielder A.J. Pollock to a four-year deal.

The 31-year-old Pollock signed a four-year, $55 deal with a player option for a fifth year, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. If he exercises that option, the contract goes to $60 million, Rosenthal reports.

The right-handed Pollock has spent his entire seven-year Major League career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last year he batted .257 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs over 113 games.

He was an All-Star in 2015, when he batted .315 with 20 home runs, 76 RBIs and 39 stolen bases.

Pollock will help fill the void created by the loss of outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, who were traded to the Cincinnati Reds last month.