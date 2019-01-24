LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A tiny pudu bearing a strong resemblance to a K-Pop star has been named for him, thanks to fans who rushed to donate to the Los Angeles Zoo for the privilege.

Me and my friends went to the zoo today just to see baby haechan no regrets tbh 💗💓 cutest thing I've ever seen in my life 12/10 would recommend pic.twitter.com/kxKCu3u1ew — Protect Yoon 2k19 (@byekingbizzle) January 20, 2019

The fawn born last month at the Los Angeles Zoo quickly gained a following on social media from fans who called it baby Haechan because of its resemblance to a member of the Korean boy band NCT.

Good morning from baby pudu Haechan and human Haechan! (｡･ω･｡) pic.twitter.com/bk7mPvwEDO — Haechan de FullSun 🌻 (@haechyani) January 15, 2019

i want to make this thread a little different so here is a comparison of you and the baby pudu haechan! pic.twitter.com/rnD1pSuWkZ — xuxi day!! 🌻🐶 (@babiepudu) January 16, 2019

When zoo officials caught on, they said they would name the pudu after Haechan if fans would donate $2,000 to the zoo. Fans met the goal within three hours.

#LAzoo #NCT #Haechan #Pudu Thank you @LAZoo for giving nctzens the opportunity to support your precious baby pudu and name it after our beloved Haechan! ☀️🦌💕 pic.twitter.com/Xg778o4asd — 𝕂𝕖𝕪 (@keys_stars) January 14, 2019

Wow! @NCTsmtown fans have met the goal already, and we are *so* grateful–as a nonprofit, your generosity means the world. We'll update you tomorrow about the official naming, and sincere thanks from all who care for the animals…especially pudus Mario, Steph, & baby Haechan. 💓 pic.twitter.com/vcfp3Z6Ptk — Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) January 10, 2019

The zoo says they hope the human Haechan will one day come out to meet his namesake.