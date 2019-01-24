Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A tiny pudu bearing a strong resemblance to a K-Pop star has been named for him, thanks to fans who rushed to donate to the Los Angeles Zoo for the privilege.
The fawn born last month at the Los Angeles Zoo quickly gained a following on social media from fans who called it baby Haechan because of its resemblance to a member of the Korean boy band NCT.
When zoo officials caught on, they said they would name the pudu after Haechan if fans would donate $2,000 to the zoo. Fans met the goal within three hours.
The zoo says they hope the human Haechan will one day come out to meet his namesake.