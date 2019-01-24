LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Hollywood (101) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was shut down Thursday afternoon as rush hour approached after a man climbed onto a freeway overpass sign.

The unidentified man climbed onto the sign on the Mission Road overpass just after 2 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The freeway was shut down in both directions and firefighters were summoned, the CHP reported. Two southbound lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m., while the northbound remained closed.

Crews positioned airbags beneath the sign in case the man fell or jumped, while fire crews attempted to lure the man down.

He finally made his way down from the sign just before 5:30 p.m.

