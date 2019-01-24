LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are scouring a Long Beach street early Thursday after a man standing on a sidewalk was shot and killed.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 p.m. on Anaheim Street at Long Beach Boulevard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was standing on a sidewalk when the gunman came up and shot him at least once. Officers were on the scene overnight questioning witnesses, but no arrests have been made and no suspect description was released.

There was a report a woman had come to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but police did not say it was related to the Anaheim Street shooting.

Officers have cleared the scene, but are continuing to search for any security video in the area.