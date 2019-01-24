LA HABRA (CBSLA) — An enormous sinkhole opened up after an underground flood channel collapsed in La Habra, causing trees to collapse and endangering several nearby condos.

The sinkhole formed in a greenbelt between two condominium complexes in the 900 block of West Imperial Highway at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The gaping maw between the two buildings is close to 100 feet long and 20 feet wide. The ground surrounding the sinkhole is so unstable, trees are collapsing into the sinkhole.

At least one condo was damaged when a tree fell. Due to concerns about other collapsing trees, residents of three units have been asked to evacuate their homes. No injuries have been reported.

Building inspectors will be on the scene later in the morning to assess the damage, and OC Flood Control was alerted to check the collapsed underground flood channel.