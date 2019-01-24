LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters were called to LAX Wednesday after two flight crew members reported having trouble breathing, but no hazardous materials were found on the plane they were on.

Two flight crew members on a plane were having trouble breathing just before 10 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Dispatcher Margaret Stewart said.

Paramedics examined the crew, but both declined treatment or be taken to a hospital, she said.

A HazMat squad checked the plane but did not detect any hazards. Authorities did not name the airline, and it’s not clear whether the plane was arriving or departing.