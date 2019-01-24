It’s time to think outside the stadium at the social event of the L.A. sports calendar. Share the day with the world’s best golfers at the iconic Riviera Country Club and experience a golf event, re-imagined.

Enter for your chance to win two Riviera Clubhouse tickets, valid for any one day (Thursday, February 14, 2019– Sunday, February 17, 2019), located at The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA.*

Walk side-by-side with defending champion Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, and many more of the PGA TOUR’s biggest stars! Be in the middle of the action with numerous open to the public social destinations combining incredible views and non-stop entertainment.

Can’t wait? Tickets start at $25 and are available at GenesisOpen.com. Specially priced ticket offers exclusively available for students and veterans. Youth 15 and under along with active duty military members are eligible to receive complimentary tickets at the box office. For tournament information and to purchase tickets, visit GenesisOpen.com.

Welcome to the Club.

*Contest runs 1/28/19 – 2/10/19. Tickets provide access to the Riviera Clubhouse and executive indoor restrooms. These passes DO NOT grant access to the Competition Rounds taking place Thursday 2/14/19 thru Sunday 2/17/19.