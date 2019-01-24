BASSETT (CBSLA) — A man was shot to death outside a strip club along Valley Boulevard in Bassett early Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives were sent out to the scene of the shooting, which happened at about 2;22 a.m. in the 13200 block of Valley Boulevard, outside a strip club called Bliss Showgirls.

The man was found outside the club. Another person was also shot at, but was not hit by gunfire.

Detectives are looking for security video in the area that may have captured the shooting.

Valley Boulevard just east of the 605 Freeway was shut down for the investigation.