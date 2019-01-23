HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) — One tremendously lucky Rams fan has just won tickets and a free trip to the Super Bowl.

Tony Garabis was already in full fan regalia when he opened his door to find Rams legend Eric Dickerson. Dickerson was given the honor of presenting Garabis with two tickets to the Super Bowl and the news he was going to Atlanta to see his team play the New England Patriots.

“Oh my gosh, thank you,” Garabis said. “I wasn’t expecting this. A dream come true.”

The NFL Extra Points credit card program issued by Barclays randomly selected Garabis to win the trip, along with another fan in Boston.

Dickerson said he was happy to deliver the once-in-a-lifetime news.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, even for me, going to the Super Bowl,” Dickerson said. “But to deliver tickets to someone – I’m excited about it also.”

The Los Angeles Rams face off with the New England Patriots on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. The game will air on CBS.