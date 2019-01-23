  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A stretch of Metro’s oldest light rail line will be shut down for four months starting Saturday so it can get a $350 million makeover.

Rail service on the Blue Line will be shut down starting Saturday from the 103rd Street/Watts Towers station to the Downtown Long Beach Station until late May, Metro officials say. Commuters who need to travel between these two stations will be transported on shuttle buses.

During that time, the Blue Line will get $350 million in safety and maintenance improvements, including upgrades to the signals, tracks and overhead wires. Four new crossover tracks will also be built during the closure.

The Blue Line is Metro’s oldest and busiest rail line.

