FONTANA (CBSLA) – A pursuit that started in Apple Valley ended in a barrage of gunfire by deputies in Fontana Wednesday night.

The chase began around 7:45 p.m. after law enforcement attempted to perform a check on a parolee and the man fled, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect led authorities down the 15 Freeway before switching over to the 10 Freeway.

KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock reports the crash ended after the suspect appeared to have struck a vehicle near Citrus Avenue around 8:30 p.m. The suspect, according to SBCSD, attempted to back up – prompting deputies to open fire.

“A PIT maneuver was attempted, the suspect drove his vehicle backwards towards deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” SBCSD Sgt. Jeff Allison said.

A driver nearby recorded the end of the chase as deputies reportedly fired multiples rounds into the car. SKY9 was over the scene, where it appeared at least three bullet holes were in the driver’s side windshield of the suspect’s vehicle.

The extent of the suspect’s injuries was not immediately clear.

Off ramps of the 10 Freeway between Cypress and Citrus avenues were closed during the investigation.

“My son called saying that there was a high-speed chase coming down from Victorville, so we thought it was still way up the 15 and we were just about to jump on the freeway and it just – everything just literally happened right then,” witness Stephanie Torres said.

The shooting remains under investigation.