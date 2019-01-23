HESPERIA (CBSLA) — Authorities have arrested a 45-year-old elementary school janitor and accused him of molesting a 6-year-old student.

On Tuesday, deputies and detectives at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station received information that Pedro Martinez had allegedly molested a boy at the Maple Elementary School in Hesperia.

During their investigation, detectives said they located additional victims, who corroborated the first victim’s account.

Detectives from Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail joined the investigation.

Martinez was later arrested and booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. He is being accused of lewd acts with a child, oral copulation, kidnapping and sodomy.

The suspect has been a janitor at the elementary school since 2005.

Martinez is being held on $1 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station (909) 387-3615, Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).