  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elementary School, Hesperia, Janitor, Maple Elementary, Pedro Martinez

HESPERIA (CBSLA)  —  Authorities have arrested a 45-year-old elementary school janitor and accused him of molesting a 6-year-old student.

On Tuesday, deputies and detectives at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station received information that Pedro Martinez had allegedly molested a boy at the Maple Elementary School in Hesperia.

During their investigation, detectives said they located additional victims, who corroborated the first victim’s account.

Detectives from Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail joined the investigation.

Martinez was later arrested and booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. He is being accused of lewd acts with a child, oral copulation, kidnapping and sodomy.

The suspect has been a janitor at the elementary school since 2005.

Martinez is being held on $1 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station (909) 387-3615,  Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s