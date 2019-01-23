COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old drama teacher at Costa Mesa High School has been arrested on allegations he molested a 13-year-old boy.

Brandon Jacob Nease of Orange committed lewd acts on a 13-year-old boy beginning in 2011, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of felony child molestation.

Deputies did not confirm how Nease met the victim or how long the alleged abuse occurred.

Nease has taught at Costa Mesa High for the past year-and-a-half, the sheriff’s department said. He has held several teaching positions around the county and authorities believe he could have more victims.

From 2008 to 2016, Nease was a choreographer for the Musical Theater Village in Irvine, deputies said. From 2012 to 2015, he was a dance specialist at Camp James in Newport Beach. He was an education coordinator for Musical Theater West in Long Beach from 2015 to 2017. He also taught dance at the Boys and Girls Club in Tustin and Fountain Valley beginning in 2013.

Nease was released on $100,000 bail Wednesday. CBS2 has reached out to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District for comment.

Anyone with information on the case should contact sheriff’s investigators at 714-647-7419.