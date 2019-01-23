  • KCAL9On Air

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for two men who received more than $4,000 worth of Botox treatment at a medical spa in downtown Los Angeles Monday and then fled without paying.

Surveillance photo of the two suspects. Jan. 21, 2019. (Credit: Sculpt DTLA)

Dr. Benny Hau told CBS2 the men came in Monday afternoon and asked to receive Botox treatment at Sculpt DTLA at 705 Olive St.

One of the men was given Botox in his forehead and creases near his nose, while the other received a lip-filler procedure, Hau said. Neither asked for pricing prior to the procedure.

One of the two suspects receiving Botox treatment. Jan. 21, 2019. (Sculpt DTLA)

Both were satisfied with the work, Hau said. When it was completed, one of the men said he had to use the bathroom. When he never came back, the other told a receptionist that he was going to check on his friend, but then pushed the receptionist out of the way and ran out of the office.

The spa was left with an unpaid bill of around $4,000.

The two were caught on the spa’s surveillance video. One of the suspects was described as black and in his late 20s. The other was described as white and in his 30s.

Los Angeles police are investigating. Both are being sought on grand theft charges.

