LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Windy conditions brought trees down all over the Los Angeles area overnight.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles an hour continue to blow in the San Fernando Valley and in the Inland Empire Tuesday. Wind advisories remain in effect throughout the Southern California region.

In Brentwood, a large tree went down just before 9 p.m. onto a car that had just come around the corner on Sunset Boulevard at Cliffwood. The car was trapped by the tree, but the people inside were able to get out safely.

“Very fortunate to be alive,” driver Marcus Davis said.

The westbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard are blocked, and traffic is getting by in one of the eastbound lanes.

In West L.A., a large eucalyptus tree fell onto San Vicente Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday afternoon, another eucalyptus tree fell onto the Rib Ranch restaurant in Woodland Hills. The tree also took out a car and a truck, but no one was hurt.