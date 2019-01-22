LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Just three seasons after relocating back to Los Angeles, the Rams are headed for football’s biggest stage.

Here’s what you need to know about Super Bowl LIII:

When is the 2019 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. PT.

Who is in Super Bowl LIII?

The L.A. Rams are taking on the New England Patriots.

Where is the game being played?

Atlanta will host its third Super Bowl matchup this year at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons. It’s the first time since Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 that Atlanta will host the game.

Who’s singing the national anthem?

Atlanta’s own Gladys Knight is set to belt out the national anthem before the game.

Who is the Super Bowl halftime performer?

Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show. They’ll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

When was the last time the Patriots played in the Super Bowl?

Under quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, the Pats have appeared in the last two Super Bowls, overcoming a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons in 2016 and then falling 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

How do I watch the game?

Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed on both CBSSports.com and CBS All Access.

How do I get CBS All Access?

Signing up is really easy. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and just input the proper information.