LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a man in his 50s who went missing Sunday night after getting lost while hiking with his son in the San Gabriel Mountains above La Crescenta.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the man was reported missing at around 5:30 p.m. after he became separated from his son. He was last seen at about 4 p.m.

The missing man’s son told deputies he took a separate trail from his father in order to hike up to a higher altitude. The two agreed to meet back at the car, but his father never arrived.

The man’s name was not immediately released. His son was not hurt.

An air and ground search involving LASD Montrose Search and Rescue teams and an L.A. County Fire Department helicopter scoured the area around Strawberry Peak for six hours late Sunday night with no luck, calling off the search at around 2 a.m. Monday in order to regroup and get more resources.

A new search resumed at around 7 a.m. Monday.