GLENDALE (CBSLA) — The Rams are heading to the Super Bowl and fans are rushing to show off their pride. Rams gear is the hottest fashion in town.

Rams fans were coming all day long on Monday to stock up on gear at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Glendale Galleria.

Craig Pincus’ daughter works for the Rams. Her proud papa spent the afternoon picking out jerseys for both of his daughters.

“Oh my God. My daughter might be able to go and the fact that the Rams are actually in it. What are they three years back in Los Angeles? And they’re in the Super Bowl. OK. It’s crazy. It’s amazing,” said Pincus.

With the Rams’ big win over the weekend, it’s time for Super Bowl madness.

Nick West has season tickets to see the Rams but he’s staying home for the Super Bowl — superstitious about changing his game day routine, especially for the biggest game of the year.

“It’s exciting. Still hasn’t really hit yet. Woke up today. Is it real? Is it really real? And so yeah, we’re pretty excited about it,” said West.

Just next door Toni Munoz says she’s been a fan since the Rams moved back to LA. But this year at the beginning of the season, predicted they would play the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

“So first week of football. I’m watching football and I said to my family ‘you know what, this year it’s Rams and Patriots.’ And I stick to it the whole time,” said Munoz.

Back at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Anna Ibarra says although she’s from Sacramento, she’s a big LA sports fan. Especially the Rams. She came to load up on gear before heading up north where she’ll watch the game.

“I’m probably going to get a jersey. Probably going to get a hat. Probably going to end up watching the Super Bowl up in NorCal. So I have to represent hard with everything I got,” said Ibarra.