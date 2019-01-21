IRVINE (CBSLA) — Two Orange County parents are marking one year since they buried their son Blaze Bernstein.

A former high school friend is charged with his murder.

Blaze Bernstein’s parents chose to spend this Martin Luther King Day doing good for the community.

The last MLK Day was their son’s memorial service.

150 people joined Jeanne and Gideon Bernstein at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Irvine bagging apples.

A movement was formed at the 19-year-old’s death. It’s known as Blaze It Forward.

“We wanted to make this a tradition. That we do something positive. We get smiles on other people’s faces and help to make the world a better place,” said Gideon Bernstein.

“Every time we do something good we think of him and we know that we are carrying on his legacy,” said Jeanne Bernstein.

Knowing today would be painful, the Bernsteins organized the day of service and put out the call — every single slot was filled.

The Weitz family from New York dedicated part of their vacation in Orange County to honoring Blaze Bernstein.

“It’s so incredible. So many people together creates so much more than one person doing it,” said Maya Weitz.

“Instead of doing something like going to Disneyland or the mall, we decided it was important to come together as a family and help out,” said Anya Weitz.

The Blaze It Forward day of service is going to directly help federal workers who are impacted by the shutdown. The apples and a lot of other food are being delivered to pantries throughout Orange County where federal workers can go and get what they need.