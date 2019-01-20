UPLAND (CBSLA) — A male toddler, between 15 and 17 months of age, was found Sunday morning in a stroller left in Cabrillo Park in Upland, authorities said.

The child was found just after 8:30 a.m.

Officers were sent to the scene where they found the boy with no accompanying note or identification.

After receiving tips from people using social media, Upland Police said they were able to track down the child’s mother, 18-year-old Leilani Parker.

She was arrested and later booked on a child endangerment charge, police said.

The boy was s described as mixed-race, with blue eyes, blond hair.