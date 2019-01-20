Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A wrong-way crash left a driver dead in Anaheim.
The crash unfolded on the 91 Freeway after a car slammed into the center divider at Euclid Street and burst into flames.
The accident unfolded just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, and prompted the temporary closure of several lanes.
No other cars were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
