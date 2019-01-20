  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMMike Webb
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    10:00 AMPBR Bullriding
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMTails of Valor
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A wrong-way crash left a driver dead in Anaheim.

The crash unfolded on the 91 Freeway after a car slammed into the center divider at Euclid Street and burst into flames.

The accident unfolded just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, and prompted the temporary closure of several lanes.

No other cars were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments
  1. marlene hessler says:
    January 20, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Another drunk illegal?

    Potters field for the burial and NO LEGAL COSTS TO TAXPAYERS. WIN WIN SITUATION

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s