ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A wrong-way crash left a driver dead in Anaheim.

The crash unfolded on the 91 Freeway after a car slammed into the center divider at Euclid Street and burst into flames.

The accident unfolded just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, and prompted the temporary closure of several lanes.

No other cars were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.