The so-called Super Blood Wolf Moon total lunar eclipse reaches a partial phase where more than half of the Moon is immersed in Earth's umbra, on Sunday January 20, 2019, in Miami, Florida. - The January 21 total lunar eclipse will be the last one until May 2021, and the last one visible from the United States until 2022. (Photo by Gaston De Cardenas / AFP) (Photo credit should read GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images)

A rare lunar eclipse will unfold Sunday night — and it’ll be hard to miss. The “super blood wolf moon” will be visible from all of Southern California.

According to Space.com, this will be the first total lunar eclipse that will be visible before midnight from start to finish in the majority of the U.S. in 19 years. It’s also the first total lunar eclipse visible in North America in three years.

